Veterinarians Advocate Stronger Partnerships To Boost Animal Health

Veterinarians, under the umbrella of the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), have called for stronger collaboration to boost animal health, enhance food security, and protect public health in the country.

The Director of Veterinary Services in Kaduna State, Dr Zakatiya Pakachi, made this known at an event organisee by the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association in Kaduna State recently.

Pakachi said that collaboration among veterinarians was crucial to controlling zoonotic diseases, improving livestock productivity, and ensuring the safety of animalderived foods.

The event was held to commemorate the 2025 World Veterinary Day, with the theme, “Animal Health Takes Teamwork.”

“Veterinarians ensure healthier livestock, leading to better yields in meat, milk, and eggs, which directly support nutrition and the economy,” he stated.

Pakachi also highlighted the dedication of veterinarians, noting that many continued to deliver services in remote and insecure areas amid personal risks.

Earlier, Chairman of the NVMA, Kaduna State chapter, Dr Maruf Lawal, said that the event marked the chapter’s first major public engagement since its rejuvenation on April 4.

He said the association, dormant since 2014, was revived with teamwork as its guiding principle to overcome past challenges and build a stronger professional body.

“We chose to focus on teamwork because veterinary practice needs specialties such as surgeons, clinicians, imaging experts working together to deliver better outcomes for animal and human health,” he added.

Lawal likened teamwork in veterinary practice to two horses pulling far more weight together than individually, saying “collaboration multiplies impact.”

He urged veterinarians across the state to embrace the spirit of teamwork to strengthen disease surveillance, improve animal welfare, and prevent zoonotic disease transmission.

The keynote speaker and a retired federal service director, Dr Mohammed Shehu, stressed the importance of involving stakeholders; including livestock farmers, animal scientists, and veterinary input providers to advance Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He said reaching rural livestock communities was critical to disease prevention and public health, calling for closer cooperation between veterinarians and medical doctors to tackle zoonotic diseases.

The World Veterinary Day is celebrated globally on the last Saturday of April of every year to recognise the contributions of veterinarians to animal health, food safety, and human wellbeing.

