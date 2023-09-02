Veteran Radio Broadcaster, Kelvin Ugwu Is Dead

Veteran On-Air-Personality (OAP) with Radio Nigeria Network Service, Kelvin Ugwu is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ugwu died in the early hours of Friday, September 1, 2023.

The news of his death was barely three months after his retirement from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

According to sources privy to the development, Kelvin Ugwu died after collapsing and was rushed to a medical facility in Karu, a satellite town in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that in May this year, Kevin Ugwu retired from FRCN after clocking the age of 60.

READ ALSO:

Kelvin Ugwu was passionate about his job, he began his career in Enugu as a duty continuity announcer in 1988, as a young broadcaster.

In 2003, he was deployed to Radio Nigeria’s Kapital FM 92.9 Abuja and was chosen to be amongst the best male news readers for Network News due to his appealing voice and the value he added to both news and programs Departments.

Mr Ugwu was also an Evangelist, Actor, Singer and a known voice on Radio Nigeria’s Network program “The Police Diary’.

However, there will be a thanksgiving service hosted in his honour, officiated by the Presiding Priest, FRCN Chapel, Abuja, the Reverend Kayode Jacob who called on Civil Servants to show commitment to duty and plan adequately for their retirement.