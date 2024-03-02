Veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Is Dead

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu is dead.

The sudden demise of the comic actor was confirmed on Saturday, March 2 by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas Ejezie.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that last year October 2023, the ace actor revealed he was battling with a life-threatening illness.

The thespian actor solicited funds online from his hospital bed, in order to undergo surgery for his medical condition.

Many Nigerians including his fans and colleagues, contributed money for his medical expenses with calls on the AGN to assist one of its own.

After a series of donations from companionate Nigerians, Ibu’s family on November 6, revealed that the actor’s leg had been amputated after undergoing seven surgeries, of which he remained in the hospital where had been recuperating.

Days after the movie star had been in the hospital recuperating and showing signs of improvement, he was finally discharged from the hospital.

However, in a new development, Saturday Telegraph gathered that Mr Ibu died in a hospital in Lagos State leaving his family, colleagues and friends with the pain of losing their loved ones.

According to reports, Mr Ibu had been on life support following a second surgery for his condition.

His blood pressure was said to have exceeded 200 after the surgery, and efforts were underway to stabilize it before his unfortunate demise later that evening.

The actor is survived by his wife and children. Mr. Ibu was renowned for his exceptional portrayal of comedic roles in movies.