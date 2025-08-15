New Telegraph

August 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Veteran Nollywood Actor,…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Chief Kanran Dies At 70

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known by his stage name Chief Kanran, has passed away at the age of 70.

The sad news was confirmed on Friday, August 15, by Nigerian film producer Seun Oloketuyi, who took to his Instagram page to share the update with fans and colleagues.

“Popular actor Segun Remi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, died Friday morning,” Oloketuyi wrote.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that Chief Kanran was a celebrated figure in the Yoruba film industry, renowned for his distinctive acting style, captivating charm, quick wit, and remarkable versatility on stage and screen.

His decades-long career earned him a special place in the hearts of movie lovers, making him one of the most respected and beloved actors of his generation.

Tributes from fans and colleagues have already begun pouring in, with many remembering his contribution to Nigerian cinema and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

BBNaija: Dangote Group Offers Medical Support To Phyna’s Sister
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Alara Of Ilara On 5th Coronation Anniversary