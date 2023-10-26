Veteran Nigerian Broadcaster, Jike Attoh Is Dead

A veteran broadcaster and communications expert, Jika Attoh is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Attoh died at POSH Hospital, New Haven, Enugu State after a prolonged struggle with an undisclosed illness.

Confirming his death, the Enugu chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said Attoh passed away on Wednesday, October 25.

Attoh rose to prominence through his involvement in the renowned Kaakaki program on Africa Independent Television (AIT), which was established by the late Raymond Dokpesi.

He later joined Cosmo FM then owned by former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Following Attoh’s involvement, the radio station purportedly became the first broadcast channel to offer round-the-clock services east of the Niger.

Attoh’s professional journey also encompassed a period at the Enugu State Broadcasting Service, where he significantly enhanced the station’s programming and overall service delivery.

Prior to his time at the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy (WABMA), the ex-news anchor from Channels Television had taken on the role of an instructor, specializing in broadcast training and management.