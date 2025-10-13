Veteran Labour Activist Abiodun Aremu Dies After Hit-And-Run Accident

Veteran labour activist and Marxist organiser, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has died following a hit-and-run accident near his home in Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday evening.

Aremu, fondly known as “Aremson,” was reportedly struck by a speeding vehicle while returning home.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, Aremu was a prominent voice in Nigeria’s labour and civil rights movement, known for his consistent advocacy against fuel price hikes, corruption, and anti-people policies.

He served as the Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), a coalition of pro-labour civil society organisations, and was also a leading figure in the Amílcar Cabral Ideological School Movement (ACIS-M).

Aremu played a key role in founding the Labour and Civil Society Coalition (LASCO) and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation, two platforms that strengthened collaboration between labour unions and civil society groups.

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, Aremu was the Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara and the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, underscoring his lifelong dedication to international solidarity and social justice.

In recognition of his global activism, the Government of Cuba honoured him with the Friendship Medal, one of the country’s highest awards for allies of the Cuban Revolution.

Comrade Aremu will be laid to rest today, Monday October 13, 2025, beside his late mother at No. 30, Kabiru Fatoye Street, opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop, Ifo Road, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.