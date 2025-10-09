Veteran Broadcaster, Christopher Kolade Dies Age 92

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster and elder statesman, Dr Christopher Kolade, has reportedly passed away at the age of 92.
According to a statement issued by the deceased’s family on Thursday, the broadcaster died peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” the statement read in part.
Born on December 28, 1932, Kolade had a distinguished career as a diplomat, academic, advocate for integrity and corporate governance, among other things.
