Veteran Broadcaster, Babatunde Olaniyi Is Dead

Veteran broadcaster and former Special Assistant on Broadcast Media to the immediate past governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi, Babatunde Olaniyi is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the broadcaster turned politician, Olaniyi passed away on Wednesday, September 13.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Wasiu Olatunbosun, confirmed Olaniyi’s passing in a Facebook post on his page.

READ ALSO:

He described Olaniyi’s death as painful but could not question God.

He wrote, “This is painful, but who are we to query God? May God grant BABATUNDE Olaniyi, (Ti O Komo) eternal rest.”