Veteran Artiste, Poet, Playwright, Jimi Solanke Dies At 81

Veteran artiste, poet, singer and playwright, Jimi Solanke, is dead.

The renowned thespian, storyteller, and folk singer, died on Monday morning after a brief illness while on his way to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that Solanke died at the age of 81.

Confirming the sad news to our correspondent, veteran actor and culture advocate, Ropo Ewenla, shared the WhatsApp message by the CEO of Concrete Communications Ltd, Semoore Badejo.

The message, titled “The World Has Lost A Golden, Unique, Distinct Voice!,” reads: “I am not bold enough to announce his passage. I am earnestly waiting for a refusal. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“Eyin t’aye kan e s’aye ‘re. ( Those of you that are left behind, try and make the world a better place. Sir (Uncle) Jimi Solanke, KCW dropped the golden admonition. I am yet to write.

“Sir ‘Semoore Badejo.”

A native of Ipara-Remo, Ogun State, Solanke was born on July 4, 1942. He graduated from the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a diploma certificate in Drama.

After graduation, Solanke moved to the United States, where he created a drama group called The Africa Review, focusing on African culture. Members of this group usually put on African clothing, specifically Yoruba costume.

Solanke established himself in Los Angeles, California, where his storytelling career began. He was described as a “master storyteller” by CNN.

In 1986, he returned to Nigeria with three members of the African Review group to work with the Nigerian Television Authority.

Then, he came up with Storyland, where he tells stories with the insertion of artistic works by artists. At the same time, plays his guitar with kids surrounding him, singing and dancing.

Until his passing on, Solanke lived in Ile-Ile, Osun State, Nigeria.