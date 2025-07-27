Veteran All Stars Football: Ondo Qualifies For Nat’l Finals At S’West Zonal Tournament

Ondo State has qualified for the national finals of the Veteran All Stars Football Tournament after emerging as one of the top teams at the Southwest zonal qualifiers held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The team will represent the region alongside host state Ogun at the national championship scheduled for September.

The tournament, hosted by the Abeokuta All Stars Football Association, featured veteran teams from across the region, including Oyo and Ekiti states. It showcased a thrilling display of skill, camaraderie, and the enduring passion for grassroots football among former players.

In a historic achievement, Ondo State’s Veteran All Stars team clinched the top spot, marking a significant milestone in their regional football journey. Ogun State secured the second qualifying slot after a series of competitive matches.

The event received full support from the Ogun State Government. Representing the state at the tournament, the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, praised the Abeokuta All Stars Football Association for its consistent efforts in promoting sports development and community engagement.

One of the major highlights of the event was the official recognition of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as the Grand Patron of the All Stars Football Association. Participants and officials lauded his invaluable contributions toward the successful organization of the zonal qualifiers.

Several other distinguished individuals were also honoured for their unwavering support of the tournament. They include philanthropist and businessman Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, Comrade Ayowande Wisdom, Minister of Youth Development Chief Oluwaji, veteran football supporter Segun Davids, and community leader Gbenga Ajanaku.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chairman of the Abeokuta All Stars Football Association applauded the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by all participating teams. He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to using football as a tool for unity, wellness, and social inclusion among Nigeria’s veteran footballers.

With the zonal qualifiers concluded, attention now turns to the national finals, where Ondo and Ogun will fly the Southwest flag in the National Veteran All Stars Championship come September.