Veteran Actress, Peju Ogunmola Mourns Loss Of Only Child

Veteran Nollywood actress known for her role in the Yoruba movie industry, Peju Ogunmola, is currently grieving the loss of her only son, Ayomikun Oluwanisola, whose death was announced on Tuesday, September 2.

The heartbreaking news has thrown the entertainment industry into mourning, with industry colleagues and fans pouring in tributes and prayers for the bereaved actress.

Announcing his passing in an emotional Instagram post, actress Biola Adebayo described the death as devastating.

She wrote, “This is a big loss. This is heartbreaking and tragic. May God Almighty comfort Mummy Peju Ogunmola, who just lost her only child.

“May God be with the family at this tough time.”

Correspondingly, Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola also expressed his condolences, assuring Ogunmola of divine strength:

“This is a big loss. God will console you, ma and the whole family. E le yi po oo.”

Sharing his grief, filmmaker Kunle Afod revealed how heavy his heart had been since the sad news broke.

While Femi Adebayo, the tragedy was one too heavy to comprehend. He wrote:

“Life has written a line too heavy for the stage… Today, we mourn with our dear elder, a thespian whose heart now carries the weight no mother should bear.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you, ma. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

Other colleagues, including Ibrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Adedimeji Lateef, and Muyiwa Ademola, also poured out their condolences, describing the loss as “too much to bear.”

Ogunmola, a respected actress who has starred in countless Yoruba films for decades, is married to veteran actor Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Papi Luwe (Aluwe).

Her son’s passing has left the Nollywood community in deep shock, with many calling for prayers and strength for the grieving family.