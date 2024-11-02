Veteran Actress, Omoladun Afolayan Passes Away At 81

Share

Veteran Nigerian actress, Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has passed away at the age of 81.

Announcing her passing, Nollywood filmmaker and Director, Kunle Afolayan who happened to be his son via his social media page

“It is hard to accept but she surely lived a good life,” he wrote.

He, however, expressed that it was difficult to accept her passing, despite her having lived a full life.

Born in 1943, Maami Omoladun is survived by her children and grandchildren.

In his heartfelt message, Kunle Afolayan asked for prayers, closing with the Yoruba phrase, “Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa,” meaning, “Good children will outlive us all.”

This statement reflects the deep cultural belief in the Yoruba community of children outliving their parents, symbolizing a blessed lineage.

Omoladun Afolayan’s contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry has left a lasting legacy.

She will be remembered fondly for her roles in Yoruba cinema.

Fans and colleagues have also taken to social media to offer condolences to the Afolayan family during this difficult time.

