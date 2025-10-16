Veteran Actress Iya Ile Okan Passes On

Veteran Nollywood actress Tanwa Ajibade, popularly known as Iya Ile Okan in the Yoruba movie Industry, has passed away, New Telegraph reports.

The news of her passing was announced by one of her colleagues, Kunle Afod, on his social media page on Wednesday, October 15.

Expressing deep sorrow over her demise, Afod wrote, “We finally lost her. May her perfect soul continue to rest in peace. Iya Ile Okan. It’s a final wrap.”

Her death comes barely two months after Afod visited her home in Ogun State, where she revealed her struggles with medical bills following a fall.

Known for his humanitarian outreach to elderly Nollywood stars, Afod had earlier shared a video of Iya Ile Okan appealing for assistance, captioned, “Iya Ile Okan really needs God’s intervention.”

The news of her passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues, who described her as a gifted actress and a beloved mother figure in the Nigerian film industry.

