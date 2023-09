Veteran actor, Yemi Adeyemi, popularly known as Suara is dead.

He died on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The deceased’s son, Adedotun Adeyemi announced his passing in a statement issued via his official Instagram page on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara) who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2023,” the statement reads.