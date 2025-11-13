Veteran Yoruba actor, Sesan Adio, popularly known as Pa Ojoge, has cried out over financial struggles and alleged neglect by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

In a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, the comic actor, who gained fame in the 1970s, revealed that he now depends on small financial assistance from friends to cater for his family.

“I do not have money. I rely on people I’ve known for a long time to survive. Sometimes they give me N5,000 or N10,000. That’s how I feed my children and wife,” he said tearfully.

Pa Ojoge, known for his comic roles alongside the late Otolo, also disclosed that he recently lost a child but received no acknowledgment or support from TAMPAN.

He expressed disappointment that while fellow actor Peju Ogunmola’s loss was publicly recognized, his was ignored.

“I lost my child before Peju Ogunmola lost hers, but TAMPAN didn’t post mine. They only posted Peju’s because I don’t have money. If you are broke, the industry won’t recognize you,” he lamented.

He further revealed that a TAMPAN chairman in Shomolu condemned the association’s selective treatment of members, describing it as unfair.

Born in Ibadan, Pa Ojoge began his acting career in the 1970s and became a household name for his humorous performances in Yoruba and English productions.

He featured in several films and television series, including the popular sitcom Face2Face.

His revelations have reignited discussions about the poor welfare and neglect faced by many veteran actors in Nigeria’s entertainment industry