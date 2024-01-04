Veteran Actor, Olofa Ina Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Olofa Ina, who is the Sobaloju of Edeland, died at the age of 73.

The death of the actor was announced on Thursday by another Nollywood star, Saidi Balogun, via his social media account.

However, the cause of his death is currently unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Announcing his death, Saidi Balogun wrote, “Goodnight legend, Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”

The late actor was born into the family of the late Chief AbdulSalam Aderemi and the late Madam Aisha Aderemi of Jagun-Olukosi compound, Ede in Osun State on 15th May 1950 during the reign of the late Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the then Timi of Ede.

He had his primary education at St. Peters Anglican Primary School between 1957 and 1962 and then proceeded to Baptist Secondary Modern School, Ode-Omu from 1963 to 1965.

He later had his vocational training in carpentry and joinery at Olukorede Furniture Industry between 1965 and 1970.

The late actor floated the Olofa Ina Theatre Group in 1972 with the likes of Erinfolamin, Dasofunjo, Gbolagade Akinpelu and the late Oyetunji of Esinnla compound, Ede. He received his theatre training under the late Oyetunji.