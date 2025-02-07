Veteran Actor, Nkem Owoh Celebrates 70th Birthday

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, on Friday, February 7, marked his 70th birthday via his Instagram page.

The comic actor who was a huge part of the childhood of most Nigerians, starring in hilarious roles took to his X page to express gratitude for the privilege of seeing another age in good health.

He wrote via his X page, “Hurray, I’m 70 years today.

New Telegraph recalls that the actor has starred in lots of movies, including Osuofia in London, which gave him the nick name Osuofia, Stronger than pain, Ikuku, among others.

Osuofia has also bagged numerous awards, including the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his outstanding performance in the Nigerian film Stronger than Pain, Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th edition of the ceremony.

MTN also partnered with Owoh in 2012, signing him to a multimillion-naira endorsement deal that has been repeatedly renewed.

