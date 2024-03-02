Veteran Actor, John Okafor Dies At 62

Celebrated Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, is dead.

The 62-year-old actor passed away on Saturday, March 2, at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, after suffering a cardiac arrest, sources close to him confirmed to New Telegraph.

In October 2023, the veteran actor, known for his versatile acting skills and comic roles in numerous Nollywood films, was reported ill and needed financial assistance.

Since then, he has been battling health issues and has undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg.

In November 2023, his family confirmed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive, adding that the amputation became necessary because of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough.

However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.

Fans and colleagues of Okafor have been devastated by the news of his passing, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the talented actor.