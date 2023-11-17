Veteran Actor, Hanks Anuku Seeks Financial Support From Nigerians

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has called on Nigerians to support him financially for he has been jobless for years.

New Telegraph reports that Hanks was spotted in a viral video as a fuel attendant at a gas station in Delta State, which stirred reaction online.

However, reacting to the viral video of being a fuel attendant, he claimed that despite being a legend, he has been feeding from hand to mouth.

Speaking in a video message which made rounds on social media, Anuku called on the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his fans to come to his aid.

He said, “I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of being a legend. But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years. And I expect that Nigerians will also know that I did it all for them.

“I just gonna ask Governor Sheriff (Oborevwori) to please send support to me. And my fans who truly love and appreciate the works I’ve done for them, if you think you truly love me, may God help you all to help me.”