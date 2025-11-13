Veteran Actor, Baba Gebu Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, known for his fatherly role in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Oyewole Olowomojuore, popularly known as Baba Gebu, is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Baba Gebu passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, after a brief illness.

Announcing his tragic demise, Nigerian actor and movie producer, Kunle Afod, who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, described Baba Gebu as a “Great legend” who succumbed to an undisclosed ailment after a short battle.

He wrote, “It saddens my heart as I announce the passing away of our great legend, a great actor who passed away this evening after a brief illness… BABA GEBU, may your soul rest in peace.”

Before his death, Baba Gebu enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the Nigerian film industry, particularly in Yoruba-language cinema, where he featured in numerous acclaimed productions and mentored several younger actors.

In 2024, the late actor spoke publicly about the passing of his wife, revealing that returning to acting helped him cope with grief and avoid depression.

During that difficult period, many of his colleagues, including Kunle Afod, rallied around him to offer emotional and professional support as he returned to the movie industry.