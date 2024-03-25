Veteran Actor, Amaechi Muonagor, Dies At 61

The Nollywood family was yesterday thrown into another round of mourning when veteran actor Amaechi Mounachi reportedly died after losing his long battle to kidney disease. The actor, famous for his comical roles on screen, passed away after a protracted battle with a number of health challenges including kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. The tragic news of Mounagor’s death was confirmed by a family source yesterday evening.

This is coming barely one week after a video circulated online showing the 61-year-old actor lying still in bed, requesting financial aid to support his kidney transplant which he hoped to carry out in India. Sitting next to the Nollywood legend in the video was a fellow actor, Kingsley Orji, who pleaded on his behalf. Orji had earlier revealed that Muonagor had been battling diabetes and stroke, with the latter causing paralysis in his leg. Meanwhile, Muonagor death was broken by a social media commentator, Morris Monye, via his X handle, yesterday.

Monye wrote: “Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor passing. “He was a very talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.”