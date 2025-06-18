Vessel Repairs: Reviving Nigeria’s Moribund Shipyards

Share

As the global shipbuilding market is predicted to be worth approximately $170.51 billion in 2025, the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) has said that $150 million investment in shipyards in Nigeria will serve as a catalyst for the transformation of ship repairs and maintenance capabilities across the West and Central African sub-regions, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Last week, the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) said that $150 million was being secured for the upgrade and expansion of a major shipyard in Nigeria.

The move is to curb capital flight estimated at $500 million annually in the country and to enable the country to benefit from the $170.51 billion ship building and repairs in 2025 as the market is projected to grow to $203.14 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

Prior to this, Nigeria with more than 20,000 ships, floating vessel, bulkers, tankers and rigs on its waters has not taken advantage of the fully booked ship repair yards in Europe, Mediterranean and Black Sea to carry out essential repairs and dry dockings due to the idle dock.

Rather, ships are being towed from ports to neighbouring countries for dry docking, following the grounding of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipyards operated by its subsidiary, Continental Shipyard Limited (CSL) in 2010.

Furthermore, the N50 billion floating dock purchased by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) exactly seven years ago with the intention to service some vessels out of the 4,000 bulkers, tankers, container, cruise and other ships calling at the nation’s sea ports and jetties failed to serve the purpose of its acquisition.

Losses

Because of this, Nigerian ship owners complained that it costs between $300,000 and $500,000 to dry-dock a vessel, while it costs between $1.5million and $1.8 million to tow a vessel to Singapore or other destinations for dry docking, leading to capital flight.

For instance, a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr Greg Ogbeifun, noted the country needed higher capacity ship repair yards to curb capital flight, stressing that ship building was relatively nonexistent in the country, saying that the loss to the sector was estimated to be over $500 million per annum.

He noted that a lot of jobs and revenue were lost, when vessels leave the country to look for drydocking facilities elsewhere.

Regardless of these shortcomings, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Adeniran Aderogba, explained that $150 million was being secured for the upgrade and expansion of a major shipyard in Nigeria.

Specifically, he noted the investment would serve as a catalyst for the transformation of ship repair and maintenance capabilities across the West and Central African subregions, representing a bold first step in RMDB’s commitment to revitalising the region’s maritime sector.

Enabler

Aderogba noted that the $150 million shipyard expansion was not just a standalone infrastructure project but a strategic enabler, noting that this would spur a wave of localised services and increase our ability to retain maritime business within the West and Central Africa subregion, thus reducing capital flight and stimulating economic growth at home.

According to him, one of RMDB’s most ambitious targets was to construct a comprehensive maritime value chain across the subregion.

This, he stressed, includes the development of clusters for legal, financial, audit, accounting, insurance, ship brokerage, and shipping agency services, all designed to professionalise and deepen sectoral offerings for local and international investors.

Hub

The president said that this landmark project would position Nigeria and the broader sub-region as a strategic hub for vessel servicing, reducing reliance on foreign facilities and significantly cutting turnaround times for ship owners operating in African waters.

There is need for government banks and stakeholders to invest in shipyard building and repairs as part of effort to tap the resources in the blue economy

Aderogba added: “As we officially kick off operations at the Regional Maritime Development Bank, our foremost priority is the empowerment of indigenous maritime players.

We are strategically focused on directing developmental momentum into critical areas of the maritime sector across West and Central Africa.”

According to him, the bank’s blueprint lays strong emphasis on deepening regional integration through interconnected trade facilitation mechanisms, while also expanding shipping capacity, shipbuilding, and maintenance infrastructure.

Beyond port infrastructure and shipping, he explained that RMDB was also casting a wide net across aquaculture and aquatourism, with plans to back emerging sectors that can enhance food security, create jobs, and attract investment into coastal communities.

Focus

Aderogba added: “Our objective is to champion a sustainable maritime economy. That means introducing clean energy solutions for maritime operations, ensuring environmental orderliness, and prioritising wreck removal and maritime waste management programmes.

“With operations now officially underway, RMDB’s entry signals a turning point in maritime development for Africa.

As the region seeks to take fuller advantage of its vast maritime domain, the Bank’s approach promises a structured and sustainable path forward — anchored in regional ownership, environmental responsibility, and industrial growth.

Major shipyards

It was learnt that United States has about 500 shipbuilding and repair yards, Europe, 200 shipbuilding and repair yards, China, 80 ship yards, South Korea and Singapore have 30 shipbuilding and repair yards each.

According to shipbuilding market research report by Business Research Company, Singapore ship repair and maintenance services market would to grow at a remarkable pace with a CAGR of 9.2per cent during the forecast period, while China holds the biggest market share of $9.1 billion in 2025 and highest CAGR of 7.4 per cent during the forecast period.

Also, South Korea to cross a value of $4.2 billion by 2033, while Nigeria is expect to get $500 million if the dock is working as United States is striving to earn $1.6 billion by 2033.

Last line

There is need for government banks and stakeholders to invest in shipyard building and repairs as part of effort to tap the resources in the blue economy.

