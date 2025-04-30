Vessel, Other Marine Assets In Nigeria Worth $180bn

Share

Marine assets operating in Nigeria have been valued at over $180 billion. It was learnt that only 10 per cent or $18 billion of the assets is owned by Nigerians. Some of the marine assets are diving support vessels, field maintenance vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessel, platform supply vessels, oil platforms, construction support vessels and survey vessels.

According to a former Secretary General and member of the Board of Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Tunji Brown, most vessels in the country operate under temporary importation agreements, providing little direct economic benefit.

These vessels owned by foreign companies, he said, were operated by foreign crews, who enter Nigeria every three months on temporary work permits, bypassing local taxation (PAYEE) and avoiding import duties.

To rectify this situation, Brown underscored that once the waiver clause the Cabotage Act is replaced with the right of first refusal, the balance of marine asset ownership would shift from foreign operators to Indigenous shipowners.

He clarified that Nigerian shipowners cannot advance to the commercial bidding stage without owning marine assets to present during technical bids. Brown added: “If harnessed properly, Nigeria’s extensive 2,000 kilometres of inland waterways could become a primary conduit for trade within and across Africa.

Presently, less than 10 per cent of these waterways are navigable.” He stressed the importance of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in opening up these routes, saying that Nigerian shipowners could transport containers, bulk cargo, and agricultural produce by sea, circumventing the dangers of road transport and enhancing the overall quality of life.

Also, Brown advocated for establishing a dedicated inspectorate unit within Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to monitor compliance levels and vessel conditions, arguing that enforcement of Cabotage regulations cannot rely solely on administrative measures.

Another barrier, he explained, was lack of collaboration among Indigenous shipowners. Brown noted: “Their reluctance to unite during bidding processes has left them vulnerable to competition from international firms.

The growing number of small vessel-owning companies has also hindered Nigerians from securing contracts in the upstream oil sector.

“However, the recent initiative by the Nigeria Shipowners Association to establish NISA Ocean Transport Limited aims to consolidate Indigenous shipowners, positioning them to compete effectively against foreign entities for Cabotage opportunities.”

Brown stressed that the cabotage initiative had been a mere facade till date due to collusion between certain local operators and foreign vessel owners, explaining that collusion had allowed foreign interests to continue dominating Nigeria’s maritime trade by temporarily importing marine assets under the waiver clause.

He stressed the need for greater synergy among government agencies such as NIMASA, Nigeria Customs Seevice (NCS), immigration and relevant ministries to achieve the goals set forth by the Cabotage Act.

He stressed that a collaborative approach was essential for enhancing Indigenous capacity. Brown noted that there had been a significant gap between market demand and local supply, identifying shipbuilding and ship repair yards as critical areas where Nigerians have yet to establish a foundation for Cabotage’s success.

Brown has called for the removal of the waiver clause. In the Inland and Coastal Shipping Act 2023 (Cabotage Act).and replaced it with a right of first refusal provision to ensure local shipowners have a fair opportunity to compete for contracts.

Brown expressed concern over the law’s failure to provide Indigenous companies with the essential financial support necessary for effective participation in Nigeria’s maritime trade.

He noted that changing the waiver clause to the right of first refusal provision would provide Indigenous companies with a significant advantage during bidding processes.

According to him, the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) presents a pivotal opportunity to fortify the capacity of Indigenous shipowners, significantly elevate Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and create millions of jobs for citizens across the country.

He stated that the waiver clause should be expunged because Cabotage is fundamentally a home trade issue, not a foreign policy matter. “We have a wealth of qualified Nigerians ready to manage this business,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Brown criticised the current two per cent revenue NIMASA collects from every vessel docking in Nigeria, emphasising the necessity for legislative action to increase funding to enhance the development of CVFF.

It was learnt that the failure to implement the disbursement of CVFF effectively over the past 22 years has severely limited Indigenous shipowners’ ability to develop their capabilities and claim the opportunities envisioned by the Coastal and Inland Shipping Act.

Share