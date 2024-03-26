VeryDarkMan’s Lawyer Reveals Those Behind His Arrest

According to the lawyer, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo and Samklef are those behind the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

He disclosed that they filed different petitions to different policing agencies who have all summoned the activist.

The lawyer also made known that Verydarkman was requested to provide a civil servant as surety, however, different levels of civil servants have been demanded to stand in as surety for Verydarkman.

He conveyed his faith in the police’s professionalism to release his client on bond. But in the event that bail was refused, he threatened to take legal action.

Speaking further, he affirmed the right to peaceful protest in compliance with the law both offline and online, stressing that due process will be observed.

In addition, the attorney expressed VeryDarkMan’s appreciation for the help he has gotten since the beginning of his legal battle and reaffirmed their dedication to handling the case with diligence.

Watch him speak below: