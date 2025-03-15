Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has described famous Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s defamation suit against his client as “A complete joke.”

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of VeryDarkMan on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

VeryDarkMan’s warrant of arrest was on grounds of criminal defamation against Mercy Chinwo’s reputation.

The warrant was issued after VeryDarkMan failed to appear before the magistrate in response to a court summons issued on March 5, 2025.

Mercy Chinwo, through her lawyer, filed a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, seeking N1.1 billion in damages.

The legal action is based on alleged defamatory statements made by VeryDarkMan on social media, in which he accused the singer of being involved in a contractual dispute and the purported misappropriation of $345,000 linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

In a recent interview with AIT, Adeyanju dismissed Chinwo’s defamation suit against VeryDarkMan, calling it a joke.

He said, “Pay N1.1 billion for what? Over what? I don’t want to discuss this issue because this is not a court of law.

“Again, I don’t want to reveal our strategies to the other side. So, we have no comment. It (the court case) is nothing serious… It’s a joke. It’s a complete joke.”

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan, who is currently abroad, has dared security agencies to arrest him at the airport upon his return to Nigeria.

He boasted that he was familiar with being arrested.

