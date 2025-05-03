Share

The brother of the detained controversial Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has broken his silence following the arrest of the social media critic by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that VDM was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, after accompanying his mother to the bank to file a complaint about repeated and unexplained debits from her account.

His arrest, reportedly at a GTBank branch, has sparked reactions online.

In a new development, VDM’s brother has given an update alleging that the activist and an associate were denied medical attention despite sustaining serious injuries during the arrest.

He also claimed that all efforts to secure their release had so far been futile.

He said, “We’ve gone through the necessary channels. They have refused to let VDM and the other go or get treated because information reaching us was that they were badly injured.”

He further questioned the motive behind the EFCC’s actions, saying, “I don’t know the agenda EFCC has against VDM. But whatever this is, GTBank and the EFCC know how this will end.”

As of the time of filing this report, neither GTBank nor the EFCC has issued an official statement in response to the allegations.

