The brother of the controversial Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has called for a national prayer for the activist.

Taking to his social media page in the early hours of Sunday, VeryDarkMan’s brother asked Christians and churchgoers to put the activist in their prayers.

He noted that he cannot fully disclose what the problem is, and that his brother hasn’t posted anything for two days now.

He wrote, “Good morning, everybody, I am not here to say much, but I want you all to pray for Verydarkman. It’s not easy.

“He hasn’t posted for two days. I know you all are asking the question ‘Where is VDM?” The truth is..today is Sunday, as you go to church, remember to put VDM in your prayers for good.”

Reaction trailing this post;

@_SammyNas said: “The truth is what?, ehhh God abeg oh, make nothing happen to him”

@akinwale_cfi wrote: “I was refreshing his page last night before going to bed and I didn’t see a new post from him.. May God keep him ”

@lordofdx said: “he made it look like he wanted to talk about his whereabouts, but ended up saying nothing”

@storji remarked: “If he is not telling us where he is or what happened to him, then there’s no need to do any useless prayer. The mistake we will make is to trust VDM completely without using our heads. He is a good person, but we must constantly use our heads on some issues. I won’t say more than this”

