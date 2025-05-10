VeryDarkMan Warns EFCC Against Releasing ‘Money Laundering’ Mugshot

Share

Controversial Nigerian social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against releasing a mugshot taken during his recent arrest.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was detained in the anti-graft agency’s custody for five days, over alleged cyberstalking/money laundering.

However, in a viral video making rounds on social media, VeryDarkMan made his stance clear in alleging that the EFCC took a photograph of him during detention, but he warned that trouble would ensue if the image is made public with “Money laundering” attached to it.

He said: “You people took a picture of me, where wahala go dey na if you release that photo of me with money laundering on it.

“If una release my picture for una page and I con go see money laundering, you people will prove it.

“I’m not a fraudster, and if you put money laundering, it only means everyone you once arrested with the same mugshot means it’s a lie.”

In the same video, VeryDarkMan also aimed at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), alleging the bank had a role in his arrest.

He threatened to expose what he claims is video evidence linking the bank to his detention once he regains access to his confiscated phone.

He captioned the video: “Dear EFCC, as we are about to become friends in the quest for a better Nigeria, we have to start with integrity and clean hands. We cannot start with lies… and as for @gtbank, I will be needing some explanations o.”

