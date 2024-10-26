Police Sets To Probe VeryDarkMan Over Unauthorized Use Of Police Uniform

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday said it has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the uniform and insignia worn by social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

In the viral video, the influencer was seen putting on a full police uniform with accouterments while describing himself as a social media police and not an activist.

Reacting to the video, the police force in a statement on its official X handle Condemned his act.

According to the police, the influencer’s action contravened Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

“The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the unauthorized use of official uniforms and accoutrements by an online personality, Mr Martins Otse, popularly known as “VDM,” in a video posted on his social media platforms.

“The Force unequivocally disassociates itself from this unauthorized portrayal and has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the Police gear used, as well as the authority under which he acted.

It is important to remind the public that the unauthorized use of Police uniforms, insignia, or accoutrements constitutes a criminal offense, as stipulated in Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law, and is subject to strict penalties.

“While the Nigeria Police Force recognizes and supports the creativity of young Nigerians in the content creation space, we strongly caution against the misuse of Police uniforms or symbols.

“Unauthorized use of these items undermines the values and integrity of the Force and will not be tolerated,” the statement reads.

