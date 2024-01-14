VeryDarkMan: Tonto Dikeh Is Gistlover, I’m Ready To Prove It In Court

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has claimed that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is the person behind the controversial and faceless blog, Gistlover.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier this week reported that VeryDarkMan was invited by the police on the claims that he defamed Tonto Dikeh and her colleague Iyabo Ojo over late Mohbad’s case.

However, he was later released following interrogation by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force..

A few hours after his release, the social media critics took to his Instagram page to share his experience in the police station, stating that Tonto Dikeh was the one who released his pictures in police custody and even posted them on Gistlover.

The critic lamented that the police warned her to delete the picture and not to share it on social media.

He said he is willing to prove in a court of law that Tonto Dikeh is the one who has been terrorising celebrities through the faceless blog.

VeryDarkman said, “Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover. And I can prove it. I’m ready to go to court anytime.

“Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover, she has been the one posting different celebrity news and everything. And I am saying it with my full chest.”

Tonto Dikeh is yet to react to his accusations as of the time of filing this report.