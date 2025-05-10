Share

Controversial Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has recounted the circumstances surrounding his recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) of holding him hostage.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was recently released from the EFCC’s custody on bail, amid demands and nationwide protests for his release.

In a video posted online, VeryDarkMan expressed gratitude to protesters, entertainment personalities, and dignitaries for their role in securing his release.

Recounting his encounter with GTBank, VeryDarkMan revealed that an investigation into his mother’s account showed she had unknowingly taken a loan of N200,000.

While exiting, a security official approached him and blocked his path, claiming the official didn’t know why he stopped him.

Speaking further, VeryDarkMan vowed to file a lawsuit against GTBank, questioning why the bank had held him hostage, and cited evidence to validate his claim.

He said, “The police didn’t even know why he stopped us.GTBank, you will explain why you held me hostage in your bank. I want to know why you held me in your bank for five minutes”,

According to him, as he was exiting the bank premises in his vehicle, security operatives blocked him with their vehicles, fired gunshots, and then blindfolded him before forcibly whisking him away in another vehicle.

