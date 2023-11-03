VeryDarkMan Throws Subtle Shade At Iyabo Ojo

Controversial Nigerian socialite and social media critic, VeryDarkman has thrown a subtle shade at Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo as he describes her as a ‘hoe’.

VeryDarkMan reaction is coming hours after the 46-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself.

The actress, however, described herself as a “queen mother” as she showered encomium on herself.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “There’s a reason I’m a Queen Mother. Stay true to you….. Queen Mother for a reason !!”.

Reacting to her post, Verydarkman took to his Instagram story to drag the actress.

Throwing a subtle shade at her, the social media critic said the movie star is a hoe, and that even if he was blackmailed, he won’t bow down to their pressure.

He added that no one can counsel him over the perception he has.

He wrote, “Your queen mother is a hoe, she knows. They wouldn’t have blackmailed me. I told them I am 10 times more deadly than their Gistlovers, they have feelings, I don’t, they are sensitive, I am not.

“They are sentimental, I am not. Lastly, you can’t control a man if you don’t pay his bills, they play in gutters, and I don’t like gutters.

“It doesn’t stink enough. I love the shit, it’s more smelly. I love the shit and I will eat it with bread. Nobody can cancel me”.