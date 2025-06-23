On Monday, VDM gathered schoolchildren dressed in uniform, and organised class where he taught the children letters of the alphabet.

VDM called out, while the children repeated “S for Suegbe, T for Tinubu, W for Wike”,

Addressing the protesters, the Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat, Bitrus Garki, explained that the issue was “largely the responsibility of the Area Councils,” noting however that the administration had intervened multiple times in attempts to end the indefinite strike.

Garki said; “The FCT administration has been intervening in Area Council matters.

“This responsibility is largely the responsibility of the Area Councils.

“But because this is the state and we also have a relationship with the local government, that is why we come in to intervene in many cases, not just as regards to school, including infrastructure, and many other things.

“These are collaborative efforts, the local governments are duly elected and they are also a tier of government on their own,”

Garki also gave assurance that the authorities will address the issue, stating that he however could not say exactly when the issue will be resolved.

The Secretary stated; “We have heard what you have said, and we have received you, but what I can guarantee you is that your message has been heard loud and clear, and the authorities will sit on this matter and see that it is addressed.

“As to when this will happen, because this is multi-faceted and involves stakeholders’ collaboration, which has been happening.