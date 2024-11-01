VeryDarkMan Still In Police Custody After Honouring Invitation – Lawyer

Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse,better known as VeryDarkMan has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju made this known in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday evening.

According to the lawyer, the social media critic was arrested after honouring an invitation from the police.

He wrote, “Our client, VDM has been detained after honouring police invitation just like yesterday.

“VDM has been consistent in saying the Nigerian Police are our friends even when we all know they are not”.

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday last week, police condemned the unauthorized use of its official uniforms and accoutrements by VDM in a video posted on his social media platforms.

The force in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said it had launched an investigation into the circulating video.

However, the reason for VDM’s arrest is not yet disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

