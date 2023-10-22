New Telegraph

October 22, 2023
VeryDarkMan Spotted With Seun Kuti In Lagos

Following the arrival of social media’s critics, VeryDarkman in Lagos, the controversial socialite has continued to update his list of celebrities to hang out with as he adds the notable singer, Seun Kuti to the list.

It would be revealed that the Afrobeat singer, Davido, invited the critics to Lagos some days ago after which they met alongside Cubana Chief Priest.

VeryDarkMan had also met with one of the members of the P-Square music band, Rudeboy barely 24 hours after meeting Davido.

However, in a new update, the 29-year-old socialite has added Seun Kuti to his list as the duo was seen playing FIFA on Play Station 5 together.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he captioned it, “Family.”

