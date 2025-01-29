VeryDarkMan Slams Toke Makinwa Over Stance On 2Face, Annie’s Marital Saga

Share

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has slammed Toke Makinwa over her recent comment on the legendary 2Face and Annie divorce saga.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page on Monday to slam 2Face for announcing his divorce from Annie Idibia.

Reacting to Makinwa’s comment, VeryDarkMan opines that Annie is to be blamed for her problem, adding that Toke Makinwa would supposedly agree to an affair with 2Face if he should go for her.

According to the activist, 2Face cannot be blamed for the marriage crash, because Annie Idibia knew 2Face’s past infidelities and baby mamas, but chose to marry him.

Verydarkman stated that Annie had married 2face because she wanted it to seem like she was the one who ended up with the legendary 2face.

Additionally, he opined that if 2face should approach Toke Makinwa with a proposal for an affair, she would supposedly agree.

Reaction trailing this post;

tobby_davidson said: “I like this guy. He always restricts their airflow ”

ndamoiselle commented: “Please don’t cruise with people’s pain. And don’t digress to another thing”

swt_juie wrote: “We should be married because we’re loved and respected not because of pity…omo”

hdsworld stated: “Vdm has nothing on this discussion. This boy is still a kid on this table …what do you know ?”

symply_beautiana remarked: “The number of people clamouring for this guy represents the number of people that require special b.ra…in care services in this country ”

phemmypoko opined: “It’s not everything you go out mouth bros. Stick to your activism if at all possible”

