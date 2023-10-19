VeryDarkMan Slams Nollywood As Video Of Mr Ibu Begging For Money Surfaced Online

Social media activist, VeryDarkMan has reacted to the viral video of Nollywood actor and prominent actor in the Nigerian movie industry, John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu.

Describing the video as “Embarrassing”, VeryDarkMan expressed his shame, anger and disappointment towards Nollywood as a body hours after the video of Mr Ibu begging for assistance with his hospital bills surfaced on the internet.

The Nollywood legend who celebrated his birthday with family on Wednesday, October 18, released a video where he asked for help from the public regarding his illness.

The video, however, did not sit well with the controversial activist, as he called out Nollywood for lack of structural support.

According to him, the video is very embarrassing and that Mr Ibu should not have to beg for help which implies a lack of structure in the movie industry.

Speaking further, he referred to Mr Ibu as a legend who had a lot of great movies under his belt, admitting most Nigerians do not respect these legends.

He also stated that Nollywood should have reached a point where they can pay legends like him a pension.

He ended the video by asking his over six hundred thousand followers to kindly contribute at least a thousand Naira to help Mr Ibu get the surgery done.

Watch the video below: