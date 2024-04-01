VeryDarkMan Sends Message To Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo Others After Release

Barely 24 hours after he was released from police custody, VeryDarkMan on Monday sent a strong message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Yhemo Lee, and Daddy Freeze which has gotten many talking on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the social media critic who was detained by Nigerian Police authorities for more than seven days was ultimately released on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Following his release, it appears that Verydarkman is still unable to control the actions that led to his incarceration as he goes on a mild ranting spree.

A video of him giving a message to Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Daddy Freeze, and Blessing CEO when he returned home after days in police jail has gone viral.

READ ALSO:

In the viral video message, Verydarkman attacked Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, saying they couldn’t break his spirit no matter how hard they tried. He also sent messages to others like Daddy Freeze, Yhemo Lee, and Blessing CEO.

He further stated that everyone he called out was part of the decadence that was killing the lives of young Nigerians.

In conclusion, he cautioned them in his video message that if they did not stop being bad, they would have to learn the hard way.