VeryDarkman Reveals Why No Nigerian Artist Won Grammy Awards

Popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan has revealed why no Nigerian Afrobeat singers won any categories of the 2024 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that five Nigerian artists were nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards which include Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr.

However, none of them took home the award as South African singer, Tyle took the 66th Grammy Awards category for the maiden edition for African singers.

Reacting to the loss, VeryDarkMan criticized the Grammys, claiming they are attempting to prevent Afrobeat from obtaining complete control over them.

VeryDarkMan further stated that Shakti’s album, “This Moment” which won the Best Global Music Album doesn’t have up to 1 million total views on YouTube.

He also claimed that he had no idea who Tyla was up until Sunday and her song, “Water” was hyped by Ayra Starr, who he thought sang the song.

VeryDarkMan claims that in an effort to make the awards ceremony more exciting, numerous nominations were extended to Nigerian performers.

some reactions below;

Eyitayo wrote: “I don’t know about the album own but you see that tyla own na only mumu go say them rob Davido there, am sure Davido himself knows Tyla would get that award coz Water was a hit worldwide na we Africans dey hear Unavailable”

Mheracle said: “Make all man actually leave bant sha. Davido or at least Burna boy supposed to carry this award. Fash bants”

Levilee asked: “How will you rob someone that has nothing.. meaning lyrics and 5x remix of one song that has no meaning? Explain what unavailable means and why it should win a Grammy. ”

