VeryDarkMan Reveals Mr Ibu’s Wife Alleged Plan For Husband’s Monetary Donation

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to share more insight into the Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu monetary donation saga.

Speaking on the development, VeryDarkMan slammed Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris for complaining about being barred from receiving donations for her husband’s treatment.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan who has been on the case of the ailing actor spoke about Stella’s insensitivity to her husband’s situation.

According to VeryDarkMan, when the monetary donation reached N40 million, Stella Maris requested that some money be given to her in order for her to purchase the latest iPhone 15.

Furthermore, he claimed that Stella has been asking for money for her upkeep, claiming she is a young lady who should take care of her body, and other stuff.

Verydarkman disclosed that a sum of N1 million was later given to her, for herself and her children’s upkeep, but she used a large chunk of the money to buy a butt pad, which she often rocked to the hospital.

Speaking further, he said Stella Maris continues to demand more material things on the expenses of her husband’s health who’s struggling for his life, which includes, a car and money for butt surgery.

In conclusion, VeryDarkMan stated that Stella’s lifestyle and actions are the main reasons she has been refused access to cash provided by others.