VeryDarkMan Reacts To 48-Hour Ultimatum By Northern Youths President

Nigerian social media critics, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has reacted to the 48 hours ultimatum given to him by the President of the Northern Youths to apologize to the Sultan of Sokoto.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a man identified as Abdul Danbature, who claims to be the President of the Northern youths, asked VeryDarkMan to apologize to the Sultan of Sokoto for reacting to a video where the religious leader described social media as a terrorist organization.

In response, VeryDarkMan blasted the youth leader for being ignorant of what he explained in the video.

Speaking further, VeryDarkMan berated him for giving him an ultimatum, despite the supposed fact that he is the President of the whole Nigerian youths.

He said; “First of all, to all the Arewa youths that are offended by the video that I made and to this President that is offended, first of all I really want to apologize that a lot of you are illiterates that you don’t even understand anything, especially you (the youth president).

“I am apologizing to the youths that voted for you. Secondly you have the audacity as the president of the Arewa youths to give the president of the whole Nigerian youths 48 hours you no fear, you your jurisdiction na just the Arewa and North.

“My Jurisdiction na the whole Nigeria, you no fear me….”

Reactions trailing this posts;

peaceful_heart_love remarked: “I love this vdm, he always speaks his minds”

kcee_thailand said: “Yes, as it should be…Alora for Alora”

enigma_xx01 wrote: “Lord Lugard thunder fire you”

kelv_in3018 commented: “But honestly, who made VDM the whole Nigerian youth president? Una do election without allowing me to vote”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DInmnB0MoMF/?igsh=MWI5dGNqaWtrczN1Mw==

