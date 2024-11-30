VeryDarkMan Replies Iyabo Ojo Over Comment On His Upbringing

Share

Social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has clapped back at Iyabo Ojo after she wrote an open letter to him over his attitude towards her and her family.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo knocked VeryDarkMan and his mother on social media following a video post by the self-acclaimed activist.

The movie star faulted VDM’s mother over his behaviour, claiming that she failed as a mother to bring up the activist in love.

Reacting to her comment, VDM said his fight with Iyabo Ojo would never end as he went on to drag her lover, Paulo Okoye, saying he doubted his ability in the ‘other room.’

The critic also made bold allegations about Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla, creating a scene about the actress’ soon-to-be son-in-law and Tanzania singer Juma Jux.

Speaking further, VDM stated that Priscilla’s marriage with Jux was not going to work as she would end up a single mother like her mum.

He said: “That your pikin marriage e no fit last, that your pikin go end up like you, a single mother. it is a generation thing,”

