VeryDarkMan Replies Carter Efe, Says This Is Not Saliva Competition

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Carter Efe took to Instagram Live to drag the online activist after his arrival in Lagos courtesy of Afrobeat singer, Davido.

Following his arrival to Lagos a show of love from Davido, Carter Efe mocked VeryDarkMan, saying it was his age mate, Davido that brought him to Lagos, whereas people like him came to Lagos on their own without the need of any help from anyone.

In response to the social media call out, VeryDarkMan blasts Carter Efe, reminding him that they are not of the same level and that since the time he has been using his platform apart from wasting saliva and skit-making, what impact has he made on the society rather than comedy.

He said; “You think say na saliva pouring contest we dey do here? See your face, this your gap tooth dem need to carry cement fill am because na there the spit take dey comot, snake. You dey spray garden?

Me and you we no even dey for the same level, what is your impact on the society today? Okay, dey know me say na skincare I take blow, okay yes. At least I made a move to protect Nigerians, wetin you don do?

Anything you do I can do that, but everything I do you can’t do. You don’t even have the ability to think. You just made a whole video saying nothing”.

Responding to the smell allegations by Carter, VeryDarkMan inserted a video where he was being hugged by Davido, claiming a millionaire wouldn’t hug him if he smelled bad. He challenged Carter to produce a video like the one he had with influential men or not speak to him.

In conclusion, he highlighted that he wasn’t in a competition with everybody as even some of his mates are already dead but he is taking life step by step.

