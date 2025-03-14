VeryDarkman Reacts To Warrant Of Arrest Amid Alleged Defamation

Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted after a Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, issued a bench warrant for his arrest amid the “Criminal defamation” against gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna issued the bench warrant on Thursday when VeryDarkMan failed to appear before the court following a court summons issued on March 5, 2025, for him to do so.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the warrant for his arrest via Instagram story, VDM, who is currently abroad, dared security agencies to arrest him at the airport when he returned to Nigeria.

He boasted that he was conversant with being arrested.

He wrote in Pidgin, “I dey come Naija very soon make una ready to arrest me for airport. Arrest no be new thing for the Ratel na.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

