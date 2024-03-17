VeryDarkMan Reacts To Queen’s Husband’s Comment On Lord Lamba’s Daughter

Controversial social media critic, Verydarkman has dragged Big Brother Naija, reality TV star, Queen Mercy’s husband, King David over his speech at his civil wedding.

Sunday Telegraph reports that King David and Queen tied the knot in a civil way on Saturday, March 16, flaunting his wife and her daughter, Keilah.

However, during the dinner party which was organized by the newly wedded couple after the civil wedding, Queen’s husband, David in his speech bragged about his wife’s daughter, Keilah, saying he had bonded so well with her, and that she calls him daddy first.

It would be recalled that social media gone into a frenzy since the reality star, Queen Mercy got engaged to her long time boyfriend, David, who expressed fondness for her daughter and has taken her like his own.

Reacting to his speech, Verydarkman took to his Instagram page to question David, if he doesn’t feel somehow carrying another man’s child as his own and trying to separate her from her biological father.

The social media critics accused David for flaunting another man’s child and trying to use the child to spite Lamba.

Verydarkman opined that what the couple are seeking is social media validation and their marriage is possibly going to be fraught with issues eventually. Speaking further he said that there is zero chances of the little girl getting a good parenting. Read some comments from netizens: onyeji_ugo said: “When you see a man who is poorly raised and lacks love at home you would know. Dirtyman” hairs_by_olive said: “If vdm got good parenting , we won’t have seen this side of him ” sammi_onahi said: “Honestly all the display with the child wasn’t necessary. But surely they’ll gather and insult cos they h8 VDM.” pretty_chinenye_ said: “Rest in Jesus name , so single mothers can’t find love again eeeeh” laidelly said: “This man is a nuisance. Lamba started the social media shenanigans. How is he dragging the child with Lamba.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martins vincent otse (@verydarkblackman)