VeryDarkMan Reacts To Queen, Lamba Fight Over Child’s Custody

Nigerian social media critic, Verydarkman has reacted to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Queen and Lord Lamba’s fight over their child’s custody.

In a shared video on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan addressed a lot of issues of the duo that are currently ongoing online.

The social media critics explained how Queen and Lamba’s love affair began, claiming that they were just neighbours and that something happened during their frequent visits.

Verydarkman claimed that there was nothing official between the two before she became pregnant and that Queen merely wanted to use the pregnancy to pin Lamba down.

He went further to berate a colleague of Lord Lamba, Nasty Blaq’s childbearing skit, which recently went viral online.

Verydarkman who was dissatisfied with the video skit, claimed Nastyblaq used his comedy skit to mock Lord Lamba’s current condition of Queen’s pregnancy saga and their child.

In the video, Queen Mercy Atang enters and informs Nasty Blaq that she is pregnant. When he asks what they should do about it, she suggests termination, which he reluctantly accepts.

When they arrive at the hospital, they are shocked to learn that the treatment will cost 11 million Naira.

The following scene in the video depicts Queen Mercy Atang and Nasty Blaq dancing wildly during their child’s dedication ceremony in church some months later, implying that they did not proceed with the procedure due to the costs involved.

This however sparked a reaction from netizens, who quickly attempted to link it to the Queen’s real-life issue with her baby daddy, Lord Lamba.

VeryDarkMan also emphasized how most girls seek social media attention, which undoubtedly led Queen to appear in such a skit.

He further sent a firm message to Queen’s fiance, informing him that the BBNaija reality TV star is only considering him as her second option.

Sharing the video, VeryDarkMan followed it with a caption that reads; “To the guy who want to marry Lord Lamba baby mama, you are a second option, I hope the marriage works, to nasty blaq I am disappointed, maybe because I hold you in high esteem well na so the industry be, always try to keep the competition

“@lordlamba this is an opportunity to say your side and drop evidence, also ignore everything and stand up for yourself (they will say VDM 8 women now, VDM DOESN’T SEE GENDER(if you bad you bad, if you good you good).”