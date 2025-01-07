Share

Controversial Nigerian social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has reacted to claims made by the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin that he heard from God in his jet during a flight.

New Telegraph recalls that over the years VeryDarkMan had heavily criticized the Prophet in his previous prophecies.

In a video shared online, Prophet Jeremiah was seen in a meditative mood while on his private jet.

Also, the man of God was surrounded by young ladies who seemed hostesses standing by attentively in the video.

In the video, a voice believing to be God’s voice was heard giving some instructions and assurance to Prophet Jeremiah for his people.

Reacting to the video, VeryDarkMan expressed his disbelief describing the Christian religion as being in shambles.

VDM further stated that he will continue calling out men of God and churches so the next generation will not be manipulated.

He said: “What is this one again this year, dear prophet Jeremiah please pick god from the next junction,” VDM wrote in a caption.”

