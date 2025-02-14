Amid the controversy surrounding his public feud, Nedu took to Instagram to announce his exit from the podcast, citing the need to prioritize his mental health and stability.

In a recent development, VeryDarkMan reacted to Nedu Wazobia’s shocking announcement with a video alleging that Nedu was fired, contradicting Nedu’s earlier announcement of his voluntary exit.

Furthermore, Verydarkman stated that Nedu’s exit from the podcast would leave a void.

“They don sack Nedu, but he say he quit” ” he stated.

Kingsley Chinedu stated, “The very thing he said is against what he’s actually doing “Bullying “.

Sarah Inneh remarked, “Serves him right, Let’s normalize sleeping your way to the top. Men, do better “.

Oluchukwu stated, “One thing I like about VDM is he never attacks who doesn’t attack him first. Na why he dey always win and na evidence be this “.

Fola wrote, “Nedu dey learn in the hard way”.

