VeryDarkMan Reacts To Naira Marley, Sam Larry First Public Appearance

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has taken to his Instagram page to react to the first public appearance of Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry on the street in an undisclosed location sharing gifts to less privileged.

Speaking in a video shared on his page, VeryDarkMan said he is proud of using his platform and voice to show his continuous support for the release of Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

It would be recalled that the duo were arrested as suspects in connection with the sudden demise of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad and remained in police custody for over two months.

Barely 48 hours after the duo resurfaced on social media doing charity to the less privileged, VeryDarkMan shared a video on his page applauding himself.

READ ALSO:

In the video, VDM emphasized how he was certain about the innocence of the duo despite being dragged for supporting Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Sharing the video, he said, “Naira and Sam Larry are back on the street just as I told you guys (oh where Bella n co? If they didn’t kpai mohbad then who did??”