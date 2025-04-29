VeryDarkman Reacts To E-Money’s Arrest By EFCC

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has shared his opinion on the recent arrest of the businessman, E-Money by the EFCC.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the anti-graft agency had arrested the billionaire for alleged Naira abuse.
Reacting, VeryDarkMan laid emphasis on the double standards being played by the EFCC.
According to him, Okoya’s kids who had abused the Naira had nothing done to them, but a businessman, of Igbo descent is being arrested for same crime.
He ranted over the selective persecution of the agency, opining that they are intentionally targeting the Igbos.
Verydarkman said; “About 50 men stormed E-Money’s house and that was how they arrested him…them invite Okoya pikin nothing was done; naso that case don go, but now you go E-Money house go pick am, say him leg mistakenly touch naira.”
“@iam_emoney1 is currently at @officialefcc custody allegedly, I am beginning to believe that there might be a vendetta aga!nst the ibos, ibos be careful they are coming for you….OKOYA CHILDREN ARE STILL WALKING FREELY,”
